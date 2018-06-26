Three-Cheese Pasta Bake

This delicious variation on traditional macaroni and cheese is easy to prepare and perfect for weeknight family dinners and weekend entertaining alike. Add cooked chicken, shrimp, or sausage to the pasta bake and serve with a green salad and fresh vegetables for a hearty, well-rounded meal.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare ziti according to package directions; drain and return to pot.

  • Stir together Alfredo sauce and sour cream; toss with ziti until evenly coated. Spoon half of mixture into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

  • Stir together ricotta cheese and next 3 ingredients; spread evenly over pasta mixture in baking dish. Spoon remaining pasta mixture evenly over ricotta cheese layer; sprinkle evenly with mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake at 350° for 30 minutes or until bubbly.

  • Note: For testing purposes only, we used Buitoni Refrigerated Alfredo Sauce.

