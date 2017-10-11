Three-Cheese Corn Pudding Recipe

Corn pudding is a classic Southern recipe that's often found on Thanksgiving menus. This side dish casserole is distinct because of its fluffy, almost dessert-like texture, and Southerners have been indulging in it for years. For a twist on Mama's old corn pudding recipe, this three-cheese corn pudding is a definite crowd-pleaser. Every bite of this lusciously creamy, not-too-sweet side dish is filled with corn and, of course, cheese. Shredded white Cheddar, sharp yellow Cheddar, and Parmesan cheeses come together for this side dish that one Test Kitchen professional said "will become a family favorite." The recipe calls for fresh corn but thawed frozen corn works well too when corn isn't in-season. Don't be intimidated by seasoned cooks this Thanksgiving — this straightforward recipe is easy. A tip from the Test Kitchen: When the pudding is done baking, it should be golden brown around the edges and slightly jiggly in the center. Test for doneness by inserting a knife into the center of the pudding—it should come out clean. To make the casserole ahead, bake as directed, let it cool, then cover and chill up to 2 days in advance. Reheat, covered with foil, at 300 degrees. If you have leftovers, our test kitchen said this egg-heavy dish would go well with a piece of toast at breakfast.