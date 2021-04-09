Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing

Served as a main or side dish, this salad is sure to be a favorite.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

active:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Three bean salad, but make it Southern-style. When we're looking to add major flavor to a dish, one of our go-to strategies is to add a dash of Creole seasoning or hot sauce. This recipe for Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing masterfully utilizes these two Southern-favorite ingredients to create a salad that even the pickiest eaters can stand behind. With a dressing turbo-charged with flavor, there's nothing boring about this salad.

Three types of beans—kidney beans, green beans, and chickpeas—work in perfect harmony in this unique take on a bean salad. Peppery arugula complements the slightly spicy flavors of this Southern salad, while also keeping the whole dish light and fresh. A dressing of apple cider vinegar, spicy brown mustard, Creole seasoning, maple syrup, and hot sauce brings a kick to this fully-loaded salad.

This bean salad is the perfect main for vegetarians who want to get their protein in, but would also be lovely served as a side to fish or burgers. Plus, the whole thing comes together in just 15 minutes. We have a feeling that this unique three bean salad recipe will be a new favorite.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with water to a depth of 4 inches; bring to a boil over medium-high. Fill a large bowl with ice water, and set aside. Add green beans to boiling water, and cook until tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove using a slotted spoon; transfer to ice water. Let stand until cooled, about 1 minute. Remove from ice water. Drain; set aside.

  • Whisk together vinegar, mustard, Creole seasoning, maple syrup, hot sauce, black pepper, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil until completely combined, about 30 seconds; set aside vinaigrette. 

  • Toss together cooled green beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, arugula, tomatoes, shallot, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add vinaigrette; toss to coat. Serve immediately, or store in refrigerator up to 1 hour.

