Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing
Served as a main or side dish, this salad is sure to be a favorite.
Recipe Summary
Three bean salad, but make it Southern-style. When we're looking to add major flavor to a dish, one of our go-to strategies is to add a dash of Creole seasoning or hot sauce. This recipe for Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing masterfully utilizes these two Southern-favorite ingredients to create a salad that even the pickiest eaters can stand behind. With a dressing turbo-charged with flavor, there's nothing boring about this salad.
Three types of beans—kidney beans, green beans, and chickpeas—work in perfect harmony in this unique take on a bean salad. Peppery arugula complements the slightly spicy flavors of this Southern salad, while also keeping the whole dish light and fresh. A dressing of apple cider vinegar, spicy brown mustard, Creole seasoning, maple syrup, and hot sauce brings a kick to this fully-loaded salad.
This bean salad is the perfect main for vegetarians who want to get their protein in, but would also be lovely served as a side to fish or burgers. Plus, the whole thing comes together in just 15 minutes. We have a feeling that this unique three bean salad recipe will be a new favorite.