Thin Potato Kugel
A staple in many Jewish holiday spreads, potao kugel recipes are often passed down from one generation to the next. Traditional potato kugel is a rich and comforting baked casserole typically made with noodles or potatoes—some are sweet, and some are savory. This one, made with shredded potatoes, onions, and carrots is decidedly savory and meant to be eaten as part of a larger meal. While most potato kugels fill a 9 by 13-inch baking dish, this version, by reader Marlene Shapiro from Birmingham, AL, is baked in a jelly-roll pan for a thinner, crispier texture, similar to a latke.