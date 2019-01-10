Thin Potato Kugel

A staple in many Jewish holiday spreads, potao kugel recipes are often passed down from one generation to the next. Traditional potato kugel is a rich and comforting baked casserole typically made with noodles or potatoes—some are sweet, and some are savory. This one, made with shredded potatoes, onions, and carrots is decidedly savory and meant to be eaten as part of a larger meal. While most potato kugels fill a 9 by 13-inch baking dish, this version, by reader Marlene Shapiro from Birmingham, AL, is baked in a jelly-roll pan for a thinner, crispier texture, similar to a latke.

By Southern Living

prep:
20 mins
bake:
30 mins
cool:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 to 10 servings
  • Preheat oven to 425°. Grate potato, onion, and carrot through large holes of a box grater; toss with lemon juice. Spread mixture onto layers of paper towels or a cloth towel. Roll up towel, starting at 1 short side. Squeeze towel to absorb excess liquid. Place potato mixture in a large bowl.

  • Brush olive oil on bottom and up sides of a 15- x 10-inch jelly-roll pan. Heat pan in 425° oven 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together eggs and next 3 ingredients in a small bowl. Place matzo meal in a fine wire-mesh strainer. Rinse matzo meal under running water, shaking strainer gently until mixture forms a ball. Whisk into egg mixture.

  • Stir egg mixture into potato mixture until well combined. Carefully spoon potato mixture into hot jelly-roll pan. Press mixture in an even layer, using a spatula.

  • Bake at 425° for 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Remove from oven to wire rack, and let cool 5 minutes. Cut into pieces before serving.

Thin Potato Kugel can be made ahead. Prepare as directed, and cover and chill up to 2 days.

