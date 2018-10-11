Thanksgiving Punch with Rum

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Start the holiday festivities off right this year by making a batch of this refreshing Thanksgiving punch. Whether hosting a cocktail party or a sit-down dinner, greet your guests with a cup of this chilled, spiced holiday punch. Quick and easy enough to make right before the party, this holiday punch can also be made ahead and chilled in large containers until you are ready to pour it into the punch bowl. Cloves and cinnamon combine with honey to make a spiced apple cider mixture, which is then blended with jewel-colored cranberry juice, robust ginger beer, and spiced rum. While the Thanksgiving punch chills, whip up a selection of these party appetizers, which will keep friends and family satisfied before the big meal. It wouldn't be a proper Southern holiday celebration without a sweet ending, so fill your dessert table with an array of cakes, pies, and cookies. Set aside a treat and a cup of punch for yourself so you can unwind after the party.

By Joy WIlson

Gallery

Credit: Hannah Zimmerman/Southern Living

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine honey, cloves, cinnamon sticks, and 2 cups of the cider in a small saucepan over medium. Cook, stirring often, until honey is dissolved and mixture is fragrant with spices, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat; cool and steep 15 minutes. Discard cloves and cinnamon sticks.

    Advertisement

  • Combine spiced cider mixture, cranberry juice, spiced rum, ginger beer, and remaining 6 cups apple cider in a large punch bowl. Garnish with sliced citrus and apples. Serve over ice.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/03/2022