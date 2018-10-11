Thanksgiving Punch with Rum
Start the holiday festivities off right this year by making a batch of this refreshing Thanksgiving punch. Whether hosting a cocktail party or a sit-down dinner, greet your guests with a cup of this chilled, spiced holiday punch. Quick and easy enough to make right before the party, this holiday punch can also be made ahead and chilled in large containers until you are ready to pour it into the punch bowl. Cloves and cinnamon combine with honey to make a spiced apple cider mixture, which is then blended with jewel-colored cranberry juice, robust ginger beer, and spiced rum. While the Thanksgiving punch chills, whip up a selection of these party appetizers, which will keep friends and family satisfied before the big meal. It wouldn't be a proper Southern holiday celebration without a sweet ending, so fill your dessert table with an array of cakes, pies, and cookies. Set aside a treat and a cup of punch for yourself so you can unwind after the party.