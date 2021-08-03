Everyone knows that you can't have a proper barbecue without a steaming pot of Texas-style baked beans hanging over the campfire. Instead of heating up a can of store-bought beans, consider making some baked beans from scratch– your crew will love you for it. We know everything is better with bacon so we start this recipe by frying up a few slices, then use the bacon drippings to sauté onions, peppers, and garlic. A dark beer adds even more depth of flavor, and brown sugar, chili powder, and other seasonings go a long way to enhance a bottle of barbecue sauce. These Texas-style beans really shine on their own and are hearty enough to be enjoyed with nothing more than a hunk of hot cornbread but go ahead and complement them with a fork-tender smoked brisket. Even though you bake these beans indoors in the oven, the smoky, slightly spicy flavor will have you believing you are eating outside under the big Texas sky.