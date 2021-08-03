Texas-Style Baked Beans

Make this barbecue staple from scratch.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Everyone knows that you can't have a proper barbecue without a steaming pot of Texas-style baked beans hanging over the campfire. Instead of heating up a can of store-bought beans, consider making some baked beans from scratch– your crew will love you for it. We know everything is better with bacon so we start this recipe by frying up a few slices, then use the bacon drippings to sauté onions, peppers, and garlic. A dark beer adds even more depth of flavor, and brown sugar, chili powder, and other seasonings go a long way to enhance a bottle of barbecue sauce. These Texas-style beans really shine on their own and are hearty enough to be enjoyed with nothing more than a hunk of hot cornbread but go ahead and complement them with a fork-tender smoked brisket. Even though you bake these beans indoors in the oven, the smoky, slightly spicy flavor will have you believing you are eating outside under the big Texas sky.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving 2 tablespoons of the drippings in skillet; reserve remaining drippings for another use. Increase heat to medium-high. Add onion, bell pepper, jalapeños, and garlic; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 6 minutes.

  • Add beer, and bring to a simmer over medium-high. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Stir in beans, barbecue sauce, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, and salt. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium-high. Remove from heat, and transfer mixture to a 2-quart baking dish. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven 20 minutes. Remove foil, and continue to bake until bubbling around edges and hot, 15 to 20 minutes more. Top with cooked bacon crumbles.

