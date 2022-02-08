Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

How can you top the classic Texas Sheet Cake? These cookies are the answer.

By Karen Rankin

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

active:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
24
For a classic Southern confection, you can't beat the Texas Sheet Cake. This classic dessert is a simple one-bowl chocolate cake (no creaming or layers involved) and with a stovetop chocolate-pecan frosting poured over the warm cake. How can you top that? With a few extra steps, you can turn this sweet treat into Texas Sheet Cake Cookies. And while you are at it, take it up a notch with the addition of chopped candies on top. These impressive and delicious cookies make wonderful food gifts, and you will surely want to add the recipe to your next cookie exchange party. Using a box cake mix (we like Betty Crocker Super Moist Dark Chocolate Cake Mix) for the cookie dough is a great time saver. For the prettiest presentation, dip and top the cookies in batches of 7 or 8 to ensure the chocolate coating is still wet enough to allow the candy, pecans, and salt to adhere well.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F with racks in upper and lower thirds of oven. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper, and set aside.

  • Place 6 tablespoons of the butter in a large microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH until melted, 30 to 45 seconds. Add cake mix, eggs, and cinnamon; stir with a spoon until mixture forms a dough. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 30 minutes.

  • Scoop slightly rounded tablespoonfuls of dough, and roll into balls; place 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Press to flatten slightly. Bake in preheated oven until set, 10 to 11 minutes, rotating baking sheets halfway through. Cool on baking sheets 10 minutes; remove to wire racks to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Melt remaining 6 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low. Stir in cocoa powder, vanilla, and salt until smooth. Slowly whisk in milk, and cook over medium-low, stirring constantly, until smooth, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; gradually stir in powdered sugar, stirring until completely smooth and incorporated.

  • Once cookies have cooled completely, line a work surface with wax paper. Using 1 or 2 forks, dip each cookie, one at at time, into warm frosting, completely coating top and sides of cookies and allowing excess to drip off sides; place cookies on wax paper. While frosting is still wet, sprinkle with chopped candies, pecans, and a pinch of salt. Let cookies stand until frosting is just set before serving, about 45 minutes. (Let stand until frosting is completely set before storing, about 2 hours.) Store in airtight containers for up to 3 days.

