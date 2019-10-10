Texas Pecan Pie
Pecans are a Southern staple, but Texas takes it to a whole other level. The pecan tree is native to 152 of its counties, and the state produces over 70 million pounds of nuts a year. So of course, Texans are picky about their pecan pie too. This classic doesn't have any bells or whistles, but its straight shoot flavor is exactly what pecan lovers are looking for. With a fudgy texture and just the right ratio of nuts, the only trick to this recipe is finding the best quality, freshest nuts available. If you aren't sure about the ones sitting at your local supermarket, try ordering them straight from the source online since many pecan growers sell them directly to consumers. We promise this pie won't steer you wrong.