Texas Pecan Pie

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Pecans are a Southern staple, but Texas takes it to a whole other level. The pecan tree is native to 152 of its counties, and the state produces over 70 million pounds of nuts a year. So of course, Texans are picky about their pecan pie too. This classic doesn't have any bells or whistles, but its straight shoot flavor is exactly what pecan lovers are looking for. With a fudgy texture and just the right ratio of nuts, the only trick to this recipe is finding the best quality, freshest nuts available. If you aren't sure about the ones sitting at your local supermarket, try ordering them straight from the source online since many pecan growers sell them directly to consumers. We promise this pie won't steer you wrong.

By Southern Living

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

active:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425˚F. Fit piecrust into a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into bottom and up sides. Fold edges under, and crimp, if desired. Whisk together sugar, flour, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk in eggs, corn syrup, melted butter, and vanilla; stir vigorously until blended. Stir in pecans. Pour mixture into piecrust.

  • Bake pie on bottom rack of preheated oven 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350°F; bake until center is set, about 30 minutes more. Cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.

