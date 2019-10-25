Texas Pecan Cake

Can't decide between Mama's Pecan Pie recipe and Grandma's Icebox Fruitcake this holiday season? Don't fret. The Lonestar State has your back. Meet our Texas Pecan Cake, a simple recipe that guarantees pecan fans will leave the feast satisfied. This pound-cake-meets-fruit-cake confection combines both worlds to create the ultimate holiday treat. In true Texas style, this recipe goes big with the state's official nut, calling for 2 cups of chopped pecans. Pecan lovers will be pleased when they're served a slice that's studded with nuts inside and out. If you want to take this rich, dense dessert to the next level, consider adding a glaze. Or, for an easier addition, serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side. If it's just too much to finish (especially after a holiday feast), you can cover and eat on the leftovers for up to three days.

By Southern Living

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Rishon Hanners; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

active:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs
Yield:
Serves 12 (serving size: 1 wedge)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Beat butter and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating well after each addition.

  • Stir together baking powder, salt, and 3 1/2 cups of the flour in a bowl. Gradually add flour mixture and lemon extract to butter mixture, beating on medium speed until just combined. Stir together pecans, raisins, and remaining 1/2 cup flour in a separate bowl; stir into batter until combined.

  • Coat a 10-inch tube pan with baking spray with flour. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 1 hour, 15 minutes to 1 hour, 30 minutes. Cool in pan 15 minutes. Remove from pan; let cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.

