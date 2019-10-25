Can't decide between Mama's Pecan Pie recipe and Grandma's Icebox Fruitcake this holiday season? Don't fret. The Lonestar State has your back. Meet our Texas Pecan Cake, a simple recipe that guarantees pecan fans will leave the feast satisfied. This pound-cake-meets-fruit-cake confection combines both worlds to create the ultimate holiday treat. In true Texas style, this recipe goes big with the state's official nut, calling for 2 cups of chopped pecans. Pecan lovers will be pleased when they're served a slice that's studded with nuts inside and out. If you want to take this rich, dense dessert to the next level, consider adding a glaze. Or, for an easier addition, serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side. If it's just too much to finish (especially after a holiday feast), you can cover and eat on the leftovers for up to three days.