Helen Corbitt, famed 1950s Neiman Marcus food director, first served "pickled black-eyed peas" on New Year's Eve at the Houston Country Club. Marinated in garlic-and-onion vinaigrette, they were a huge hit and were later christened "Texas Caviar." As the recipe made its way across the South, bell peppers, corn, and other ingredients were added. The big surprise here? Green tomatoes bring a bright, almost citrusy notes to the mix.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together the first 9 ingredients in a large bowl. Add the dressing to the black-eyed pea mixture, stirring until combined. Cover and chill 2 hours. Drain. Serve with the tortilla chips. 

Source

Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks (2016; Time Inc. Books)

