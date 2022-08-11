Tejano Red Rice
A traditional side gets a Tex-Mex spin.
Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Kelly
Recipe Summary
Tinted with tomatoes and studded with carrots, corn, and peas, Pati Jinich's Tejano Red Rice is a flavorful and colorful side dish that can easily take center stage. Arroz verde, or red rice, is a classic side dish in Jinich's native country of Mexico; this Tejano red rice (named for Texans of Mexican ancestry) is her delicious Tex-Mex homage to the traditional side dish. Jinich toasts the rice in oil, then simmers it in a puree of tomatoes, onion, garlic, and cumin to saturate the rice with flavor and give the dish its distinctive red hue. Serve it alongside your favorite Mexican and Tex-Mex main dishes to round out your meal.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
This recipe originally appeared in our September 2022 issue.