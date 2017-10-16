Tee's Corn Pudding Recipe

Corn pudding is a classic Southern side dish that makes an appearance at many Thanksgiving tables each year. This recipe, Tee's Corn Pudding, is one of our (and our readers') all-time favorite recipes. One reason this recipe is so amazing is that it doesn't require a lot of time, and it's easy to make. With only eight ingredients and very little hands-on time, this recipe is a busy cook's dream. Tee's Corn Pudding has the richest consistency that's almost like a dessert. As you're planning the Thanksgiving menu this year, corn pudding should be at the top of your list (behind turkey and cornbread dressing, of course). If you want to serve your corn pudding in individual servings for a smaller gathering, just bake in ramekins for 10 to 15 minutes longer. A tip from the Test Kitchen: When the pudding is done baking, it should be golden brown around the edges and slightly jiggly in the center. Test for doneness by inserting a knife into the center of the pudding—it should come out clean.