You may have had the pleasure of eating crispy Tater Tots in a hearty casserole for lunch or dinner, but what about enjoying them for breakfast? Our Tater Tot Breakfast Bake is quick and easy to whip up for a lazy weekend or Sunday brunch. Not a morning person? That's okay. This dish can be assembled the night before and put in the oven the next morning, so breakfast will be ready and waiting for you, with minimal effort required on your part. This bake is full of early morning favorites, like eggs, cheese, potatoes, and bacon, making it the perfect one-dish meal. And you'll love the fact that even more Cheddar cheese is added on top for a rich and gooey bite. We love how easy this recipe is to prepare. With just a handful of simple ingredients you probably already have on hand, you can bake this layered bake in two easy steps, using just one baking dish. First, whisk together eggs, cheese, milk, and seasonings in a large bowl. Then arrange the Tater Tots evenly in a lightly greased dish. Pour the egg mixture over the Tater Tots and top with Cheddar cheese. Bake in the oven until the breakfast bake is set. Lastly, sprinkle crumbled bacon on top for a savory crunch. Both kids and adults alike are sure to enjoy this crowd-pleasing favorite.