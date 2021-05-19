Tarragon-Hibiscus Gin Spritzer
No one else in the neighborhood will be serving this signature cocktail.
In our humble opinion, tarragon is one of the most underrated herbs. It's not too obscure (you'll likely find it at your local grocery store) and it has a completely distinct flavor profile, differentiating it from all the other herbs in the aisle. With a licorice-like flavor, tarragon adds complexity to a whole slew of dishes—you'll find tarragon starring in our Tarragon Chicken Salad or Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs. The latest way that we're making use of this under-appreciated herb? In a cocktail, of course.
Our Tarragon-Hibiscus Gin Spritzer is the utterly unique drink that will become your summer signature. Tarragon brings that "can't-quite-put-a-finger-on-it" flavor to this light, fizzy drink that we could sip all day long. The herb has a slight anise flavor, which shines in a sparkling cocktail made with citrusy hibiscus tea, tonic water, and gin. The natural, herbal flavor of the gin pairs beautifully with the hibiscus and tarragon, but the tea mixture is also refreshing on its own without alcohol. Not too tart or sweet, this cocktail strikes just the right balance; as an added bonus, the hibiscus syrup lends these drinks a beautiful light pink hue. This recipe is easy to scale up to cater to a crowd.