Tangy Raspberry Salad
Round off summer meals with this fruit-studded salad. Feel free to add other berries you have on hand, even watermelon.
We've long celebrated a refreshing, sweet-and-savory fruit salad. When the heat dials up, we're tossing cubed watermelon with briny, salty feta and cooling cucumbers; strawberry salad adds a note of sophistication to our ladies' luncheon menu. This summer, we're introducing you to an unexpected fruit salad that will absolutely steal your heart: raspberry salad.
Raspberries are the star of the show in this Tangy Raspberry Salad. Summer's most delicate berry packs a big punch of sweet-tart flavor, adding complexity to your standard summer greens. Tender Bibb lettuce sits at the base of this salad, with avocado, red onion, feta, and raspberries adorning the bowl. A simple dressing of white balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, honey, and olive oil allows all of the salad's other components to shine.
Pro tip: Store berries near the front of the refrigerator to keep them fresh. The back gets too cold, and the crisper drawer stays too humid.