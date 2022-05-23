Tangy Raspberry Salad

Round off summer meals with this fruit-studded salad. Feel free to add other berries you have on hand, even watermelon.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
active:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

We've long celebrated a refreshing, sweet-and-savory fruit salad. When the heat dials up, we're tossing cubed watermelon with briny, salty feta and cooling cucumbers; strawberry salad adds a note of sophistication to our ladies' luncheon menu. This summer, we're introducing you to an unexpected fruit salad that will absolutely steal your heart: raspberry salad.

Raspberries are the star of the show in this Tangy Raspberry Salad. Summer's most delicate berry packs a big punch of sweet-tart flavor, adding complexity to your standard summer greens. Tender Bibb lettuce sits at the base of this salad, with avocado, red onion, feta, and raspberries adorning the bowl. A simple dressing of white balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, honey, and olive oil allows all of the salad's other components to shine.

Pro tip: Store berries near the front of the refrigerator to keep them fresh. The back gets too cold, and the crisper drawer stays too humid.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ½ cup raspberries, olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, fresh lemon juice, honey, and kosher salt in a blender or mini food processor; process until smooth, about 30 seconds.

    Advertisement

  • Tear Bibb lettuce into pieces, and place in a wide, shallow bowl. Add cubed avocado, 2½ cups raspberries, crumbled feta, and thinly sliced red onion. Toss to combine. Drizzle with desired amount of dressing.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/24/2022