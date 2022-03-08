Tangy Raspberry Dressing
A pretty pink dressing for all your spring gatherings.
Far too often, salads are sidelined as mere supporting acts to our meals. Why not put as much effort into the salad as the rest of the menu? With this special dressing, your salad is sure to be the main event.
Particularly well-suited for spring gatherings, our Tangy Raspberry Dressing delivers just the right note of sweetness to your salad. We love to pair sweet and savory, and this raspberry salad dressing is a great example of how well this combination can work. This dressing uses raspberries two ways, blending together fresh raspberries with more concentrated seedless raspberry jam. We balance out the sweetness of the fruit with Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, and salt, which get blended with the raspberries until smooth and creamy. It's important to run this dressing through a fine mesh strainer to remove the raspberry seeds that don't break down in the food processor.
Pretty in pink, this stunning salad dressing will be your new warm-weather go-to. Pair it with arugula, blue cheese crumbles, raspberries, and chopped pecans for a colorful and bold spring salad.
Pair with: arugula, blue cheese crumbles, raspberries, and chopped pecans