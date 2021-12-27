Tangy Rainbow Slaw
This one is for those who are crazy for cabbage.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
This winter, eat the rainbow. The cold weather brings us some of our favorite hearty greens, but this year, we're keeping our heads up—our heads of cabbage, that is. Don't be fooled by its humble looks. Cabbage is a nutritional powerhouse—a good source of vitamins C and K plus fiber, among other benefits. Now that it is in season, this versatile veggie is extra sweet and crunchy. We make the most of two types of cabbage—green and red—in this Tangy Rainbow Slaw.
Purple cabbage meets orange carrots and green cilantro in this colorful cabbage slaw. Slaw is often an afterthought at potlucks and picnics. But our Tangy Rainbow Slaw is a side dish that stands out from the rest. The addition of sesame oil, rice vinegar, and roasted peanuts take this salad to the next level. Refreshing and light, the slaw really lets the flavor of the fresh veggies shine. Be sure to stir in the cilantro right before serving to keep it nice and fresh. This slaw holds well overnight (Just know that the color from the red cabbage will bleed a bit) and is great paired with any protein or tucked into a sandwich.
Our Test Kitchen shares some tips on the best way to core cabbage. Using a sharp chef's knife, split the cabbage in half and then into quarters. Cut off and discard the core/stem section from each piece. Finally, slice each quarter as desired. To get extra thin and uniform shreds, use a mandolin to cut the cabbage.