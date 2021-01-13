Tabitha Brown’s Vegan Mac and Cheese

There is one dish that any born-and-bred Southerner can't live without. It graces our tables at potlucks, barbecues, and even Thanksgiving dinner. That's right: We're talking about gooey, decadent macaroni and cheese. Every family has their own way of making this Southern staple (we've published countless recipes for mac and cheese). Some top their mac with a crown of breadcrumbs and herbs; others stuff it with creative additions like Cajun seasoning or ham. When it comes to mac and cheese, we thought we'd seen it all, but believe us when we tell you that Tabitha Brown's version is unlike any other.

North Carolina native Tabitha Brown went vegan in 2017. Since then, she's found plenty of creative ways to reinvent some of her favorite Southern dishes to fit her plant-based lifestyle. One of her favorites? Vegan mac and cheese. "This is good comfort food," Brown explains.

"My granny made it, my mom made it, and when I went vegan, I still had to have it in my life."

Brown's vegan mac and cheese features ingredients like butternut squash, shredded vegan cheese, dairy-free yogurt, and—the secret ingredient to achieving that crave-worthy cheesiness—nutritional yeast. Nutritional yeast is inactive yeast that is used as a seasoning for its cheesy, slightly nutty flavor. It's available at Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, and many health food stores, but you can also omit it from the recipe with good results.