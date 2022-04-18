Sweet Tea Mint Julep
The perfect light cocktail for hot summer days.
A cross-over of two of the South's favorite drinks, mint juleps and sweet tea, our Sweet Tea Mint Julep will be a porch staple this summer.
If the warm weather has brought a bounty of herbs to your garden beds, get excited about our newest beverage recipe: Sweet Tea Mint Julep . This drink is all about the mint. The tenacious herb tends to overtake yards and gardens in the summer, but that's a good thing, because there are so many refreshing ways to use it. Sweet, minty and little tart from the lemon, our Sweet Tea Mint Julep is great served with or without bourbon.
Less boozy than a classic Mint Julep, this version is much more easy-sipping. The technique for making this cocktail is quite straightforward as well. You start by making a mint-infused simple syrup, add the tea bags in, and then cool it all together. Stir in a shot of bourbon or don't: that's up to you. One thing we do know is that this drink is perfect for a hot day, especially for sipping in the sun. It's bright, sweet, and refreshing—an iced tea all Southerners would approve of.