Sweet Tea Bundt Cake
Tea is steeped into the milk that makes this Bundt cake deliciously tender, and when the cake is out of the oven, it's brushed with a sweet tea syrup that gives the flavor of sweet tea and moistens the entire cake.
This cake is really, really good. However, it definitely does not fit in a 10 cup Bundt. After pouring the batter into the pan, I scooped out about a cup of batter and put it into a small load pan, and it still outgrew the Bundt pan. Next time I'd probably remove 1.5 cups of batter for the loaf pan or maybe some cupcakes. The batter was very, very thick. The recipe says to mix for 1 minute after each addition if flour and liquid. Next time I probably won't mix as long after adding the liquids. I used a Bundt pan shaped like a rose bud and it had all the perfect crevices and varying levels for adding the syrup. SO GOOD. I'm also making a batch of lemon curd to serve on the side with this for a little kick of something extra. Two thumbs up!
Really wanted to like this, but found it lacked any actual appeal. First day it was fair, second day it tasted like whole wheat! (I followed the ingredients and directions as written.) Waste of ingredients and effort. Hope to make a trifle out of it on day three, otherwise it's going in the trash.