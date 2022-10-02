Sweet and Tangy Roasted Pumpkin Salad

Jump to recipe

Is there anything more fabulously fall than this fast-fix salad studded with tender chunks of roasted sugar pumpkin, toasty pumpkin seeds, and sweet-tart cranberries? OK, sure, there's apple pie, pecan pie, and pumpkin spice EVERYTHING, but this easy pumpkin recipe is a big winner thanks to its satisfying seasonal flavor and downright easiness.

Start by picking out the perfect pumpkin, cut it into chunks, then clean the seeds and roast them along with the pumpkin. Tossed with mixed baby greens and topped with goat cheese and a quick whisk-together vinaigrette, this salad is easy enough for any weeknight, yet elegant enough for your next supper club gathering or even Thanksgiving dinner.