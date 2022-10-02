Food and Recipes Recipes Sweet and Tangy Roasted Pumpkin Salad A salad so pretty you'll want to show it off all autumn. By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Anna's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine and Southern Living. Anna earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier Birmingham chapter. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs. She also loves fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 2, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Christina Daley Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Jump to recipe Is there anything more fabulously fall than this fast-fix salad studded with tender chunks of roasted sugar pumpkin, toasty pumpkin seeds, and sweet-tart cranberries? OK, sure, there's apple pie, pecan pie, and pumpkin spice EVERYTHING, but this easy pumpkin recipe is a big winner thanks to its satisfying seasonal flavor and downright easiness. Start by picking out the perfect pumpkin, cut it into chunks, then clean the seeds and roast them along with the pumpkin. Tossed with mixed baby greens and topped with goat cheese and a quick whisk-together vinaigrette, this salad is easy enough for any weeknight, yet elegant enough for your next supper club gathering or even Thanksgiving dinner. Ingredients 4 cups chopped unpeeled sugar pumpkin 15 sage leaves ½ cup pumpkin seeds (from sugar pumpkin) 6 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided 2 ½ Tbsp. honey, divided 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt, divided ½ tsp. black pepper, divided 3 Tbsp. white wine vinegar 2 tsp. Dijon mustard 5 oz. mixed baby greens 2 oz. crumbled goat cheese ¼ cup sweetened dried cranberries Directions Toss sugar pumpkin, sage leaves, pumpkin seeds, 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, 1 1/2 Tbsp. honey, 1 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 425°F until pumpkin is tender and golden, 20 to 25 minutes, flipping halfway through. Cool 10 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk remaining 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, white vinegar, Dijon mustard, remaining 1 Tbsp. honey, and remaining 1/2 tsp. kosher salt and 1/4 tsp. black pepper in a small bowl until emulsified. Combine mixed baby greens, goat cheese, cranberries, roasted pumpkin, and seeds on a large serving platter. Drizzle with vinaigrette and serve. Print