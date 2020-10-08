Sweet Potato Stacks
Rosemary and sweet potatoes are a favorite fall flavor combination just like apples and cinnamon. For a grown-up version of the traditional sweet potato casserole, try these easy and delicious rosemary flavored sweet potato stacks. Served alongside the turkey and classic holiday side dishes, these potato stacks are sure to become a family favorite, and they are quick and easy enough to be served as a side with weeknight suppers. Use a kitchen mandolin or sharp chef’s knife to cut the potatoes into slices. Browning the butter with fresh rosemary infuses the butter with flavor and makes these sweet little stacks super interesting. The syrup can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator. To use, just reheat in the microwave for 15 to 30 seconds until butter is melted. These sweet potato stacks are easy to remove from the muffin tin. Use a small offset spatula or spoon to scoop them out.