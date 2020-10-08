Sweet Potato Stacks

Rosemary and sweet potatoes are a favorite fall flavor combination just like apples and cinnamon. For a grown-up version of the traditional sweet potato casserole, try these easy and delicious rosemary flavored sweet potato stacks. Served alongside the turkey and classic holiday side dishes, these potato stacks are sure to become a family favorite, and they are quick and easy enough to be served as a side with weeknight suppers. Use a kitchen mandolin or sharp chef’s knife to cut the potatoes into slices. Browning the butter with fresh rosemary infuses the butter with flavor and makes these sweet little stacks super interesting. The syrup can be made ahead and stored in the refrigerator. To use, just reheat in the microwave for 15 to 30 seconds until butter is melted. These sweet potato stacks are easy to remove from the muffin tin. Use a small offset spatula or spoon to scoop them out.  

By Anna Theoktisto
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut potatoes into 48 (¼-inch-thick) rounds; set aside. (Reserve remaining potatoes for another use.) Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-high. Stir in rosemary. Cook, stirring often, until butter is browned, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat. Remove rosemary using a slotted spoon; reserve for garnish. Stir cane syrup, cinnamon, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt into brown butter until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Coat a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray. Place 2 potato rounds in each cup; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Add 2 potato rounds to each cup; top each stack with 1 teaspoon brown butter mixture (reserve remaining mixture).

  • Cover pan with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven until potatoes are tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Remove pan from oven; discard foil. Using a small offset spatula or a spoon, remove potato stacks from the pan. Transfer to a serving platter. Drizzle with remaining brown butter mixture. Top with pecans and reserved rosemary leaves.

© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/12/2020