Sweet Potato Soufflé
There are only a few side dishes that will determine whether or not a Thanksgiving meal is a success— sweet potato soufflé is on that list. On a plate piled with all sorts of casseroles, salads, and meat, it’s almost law to include something sweet that’s still hardy enough to make it on the non-dessert menu. And don’t be fooled by the Thanksgiving commentary; sweet potato soufflé is just as appropriate to make (and eat!) in April as it is in November. To make this classic dish, bake the sweet potatoes until the flesh is very tender. Then, peel and mash in a stand mixer or with a hand mixer until the sweet potato flesh is smooth. Beat butter into the potatoes along with brown sugar, eggs, and cinnamon. Mix in a significant amount of vanilla extract to give the soufflé a remarkable sweetness. Cover the soufflé base with a buttery brown sugar-pecan topping that will bake into a solid layer on top. Be sure to get a proper spoonful for a rich bite of smooth sweet potato and crunchy pecan bits that tastes spot on.