Sweet Potato Soufflé

There are only a few side dishes that will determine whether or not a Thanksgiving meal is a success— sweet potato soufflé is on that list. On a plate piled with all sorts of casseroles, salads, and meat, it’s almost law to include something sweet that’s still hardy enough to make it on the non-dessert menu. And don’t be fooled by the Thanksgiving commentary; sweet potato soufflé is just as appropriate to make (and eat!) in April as it is in November. To make this classic dish, bake the sweet potatoes until the flesh is very tender. Then, peel and mash in a stand mixer or with a hand mixer until the sweet potato flesh is smooth. Beat butter into the potatoes along with brown sugar, eggs, and cinnamon. Mix in a significant amount of vanilla extract to give the soufflé a remarkable sweetness. Cover the soufflé base with a buttery brown sugar-pecan topping that will bake into a solid layer on top. Be sure to get a proper spoonful for a rich bite of smooth sweet potato and crunchy pecan bits that tastes spot on. 

By Micah A Leal
Ingredients

Filling
Topping

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Wash and thoroughly dry outside of sweet potatoes. Wrap in aluminum foil and place on an aluminum foil lined baking sheet. Bake for 1 1/2 hours; remove and allow to cool until you can easily remove the skins, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a glass 9- x- 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. In the bowl of a mixer or with an electric hand mixer, beat sweet potatoes on medium-high until they become smooth, about 2 minutes. Add butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and cinnamon; mix until fully combined. Add eggs, milk, vanilla, and salt; beat on medium high until the mixture is fully homogenous. Pour into prepared baking dish.

  • In a bowl, stir together brown sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon until well combined. Add pecans and toss to coat. Add melted butter and stir until butter is evenly absorbed. Scatter across the surface of the soufflé. Bake until the center of the soufflé is set and does not jiggle when tapped, 45 to 55 minutes.

