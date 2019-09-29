Sweet Potato Rolls Recipe

Warm, light, and fluffy, these extra-special buns will be the talk of the buffet line. This fall, we're sneaking sweet potatoes into everything, from our biscuits to gnocchi to waffles. Accordingly, mashed sweet potatoes are the secret ingredient in these bright, festive rolls. Not only do they add a luxurious orange color, but they also bring a bit of earthy sweetness to the bread. Just as you would with any other homemade, yeast-based bread, you'll want to prepare these rolls well in advance to allow them sufficient time to rise. The hour of resting time allows the rolls to develop their airy texture—while it proofs, you can expect the dough to double in size. In terms of rolling out the dough, here's a tip from our Test Kitchen: Use a light hand when flouring the work surface. You should be able to see the surface through the flour. Too much flour will create a chalky coating on the rolls. Drizzled with honey (or generously smeared with Hot Honey Butter), these rolls will add a touch of sweetness to your Thanksgiving feast. These buns are anything but boring.