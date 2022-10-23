Food and Recipes Recipes Sweet Potato Pie Squares Be the first to rate & review! If you are looking for the ultimate Thanksgiving showstopper made in a 9- x 13-inch dish, you can stop searching. By Joy Howard Joy Howard Joy Howard is a cookbook author, food stylist, and recipe developer who's spent more than a decade creating recipes for home cooks. She is the author of Disney Eats and the forthcoming Tomato Love (Storey Publishing, Summer 2022), is a frequent contributor to Southern Living and America's Test Kitchen, and for many years wrote a column for EatingWell magazine about cooking with kids. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 23, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo: Antonis Achilleos Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall Prop Styling: Matthew Gleason Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 45 mins Servings: 15 Jump to recipe It doesn't get much more Southern than sweet potato pie, right? And while we haven't met a version we don't like, this 13x9-inch version is quickly becoming one of our favorites, because it feeds a hungry crowd, and it's blissfully easy to make. Even if you don't know how to make sweet potato pie, you'll have no trouble with this straightforward recipe. The homemade crust couldn't be easier—simply pulse the crust ingredients together in your food processor, then crumble the dough into pieces, sprinkle into a greased baking dish, and press into an even layer. Making the filling is as easy as boiling sweet potatoes, then blending them together with the usual, delicious cast of characters—butter, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Eggs go in for extra body; sweetened condensed milk adds a concentrated sweet creaminess. After baking until the crust is golden brown and the sweet potato filing is custardy and set, on goes a bounty of billowy sweet meringue. After a quick trip under the broiler (or use a kitchen torch if you're fancy), you've got yourself one excellent Thanksgiving dessert. Ingredients Crust 1 ¼ cups all purpose flour ½ cup granulated sugar ½ cup unsalted butter, softened and cut into pieces ¼ tsp. kosher salt ⅔ cup toasted pecans, finely chopped Filling 2 lbs. sweet potatoes (about 3 medium), peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes 5 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened ⅔ cup granulated sugar 1 ¼ tsp. vanilla extract ½ tsp. ground cinnamon ¼ tsp. kosher salt ¼ tsp. ground nutmeg 1 (5-oz.) can evaporated milk 3 large eggs Meringue 4 large egg whites ¼ tsp. cream of tartar ½ cup granulated sugar Directions Prepare the Crust: Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13 x 9- inch baking dish with parchment paper. Add flour, granulated sugar, softened butter, and salt to a food processor, and pulse until combined, 10 to 12 times. Add toasted pecans, and pulse until mixture forms a dough, 8 to 10 times. Break dough into pieces; spread over bottom of prepared dish. Place a sheet of parchment paper over dough; press gently with the bottom of a measuring cup to smooth. Bake until the edges are lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Prepare the Filling: Bring a pot of water to a boil on medium-high. Add potatoes, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain potatoes, and transfer to a large bowl. Add butter, and mash until smooth. Add sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, evaporated milk, and eggs; blend well. Spread evenly over Crust. Bake in a preheated oven until the center is set and Crust is deep golden, about 45 minutes. Let cool completely. Prepare the Meringue: Beat egg whites in a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. Add cream of tartar and 1 tablespoon of the sugar; beat well. Continue to slowly add sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, letting mixture blend 1 to 2 minutes between additions. Once all sugar has been added and stiff peaks form, use a spoon to dollop Meringue over pie, making swoops and swirls. Use a torch to toast Meringue, or broil until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. (Glass dishes should not be set under the broiler.) Rate it Print