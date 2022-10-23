Jump to recipe

It doesn't get much more Southern than sweet potato pie, right? And while we haven't met a version we don't like, this 13x9-inch version is quickly becoming one of our favorites, because it feeds a hungry crowd, and it's blissfully easy to make.

Even if you don't know how to make sweet potato pie, you'll have no trouble with this straightforward recipe. The homemade crust couldn't be easier—simply pulse the crust ingredients together in your food processor, then crumble the dough into pieces, sprinkle into a greased baking dish, and press into an even layer.

Making the filling is as easy as boiling sweet potatoes, then blending them together with the usual, delicious cast of characters—butter, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Eggs go in for extra body; sweetened condensed milk adds a concentrated sweet creaminess.

After baking until the crust is golden brown and the sweet potato filing is custardy and set, on goes a bounty of billowy sweet meringue. After a quick trip under the broiler (or use a kitchen torch if you're fancy), you've got yourself one excellent Thanksgiving dessert.