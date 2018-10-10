Ahhh, the holiday feast. You plan all month, cook all week, eat for only an hour, and are left with bowls and platters of uneaten food. Thank goodness for scrumptious recipes that make the most of all the leftovers. Even leftover sweet potato casserole finds can find new life when stirred into a new dish, like our Sweet Potato Casserole Pancakes.When serving breakfast the morning after your holiday, (or perhaps your bunch enjoys breakfast for dinner) give your favorite pancake recipe a twist and make a batch of tasty sweet potato pancakes. Add a cup of your leftover sweet potato casserole to the batter, and, if your casserole has a marshmallow topping, simply stir it into the sweet potatoes. Leftover cranberry sauce stirred into the maple syrup adds a bit of a tang to offset the sweetness. If you need to prepare breakfast the night before, choose a make-ahead breakfast casserole, or let your slow cooker do all the work – choose one of these slow-cooker breakfast ideas, set it and forget it, and wake up to a hearty and delicious breakfast.