Sweet Potato Muffins
Not too sweet but rich enough for breakfast, these sweet potato muffins are a close cousin to the beloved pumpkin spice muffin. A blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger spices fills these muffins with the best flavors of fall. Begin by baking sweet potatoes until their insides are very soft. This cooking process allows a special enzyme in the potatoes to transform the starches into a natural sugar. It's not as sweet as table sugar, but it's incredibly deep in flavor. The potatoes are mashed and mixed into the batter. Rather than a butter-based muffin batter, this batter relies on the sweet potato and eggs for its structure. Milk and oil are called for to give both moistness and tenderness. Serve these muffins warm by themselves or with butter. Stored in an air-tight container, they keep well for days and can easily be reheated for breakfast or for an afternoon snack with a cup of coffee.