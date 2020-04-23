Sweet Potato Mash Recipe
This recipe was developed to top our Shepherd's Pie with Sweet Potato Mash, but we won't blame you if it becomes your new go-to side. If there are sweet potato fans in your house, give this recipe a whirl—it's a departure from traditional mashed sweet potato recipes, but guaranteed to be a new favorite. The recipe starts with boiled sweet potatoes. Fresh Parmesan, sour cream, butter, salt, and pepper take the already-delicious spuds to the next level. To achieve your desired consistency, use either a potato masher or an electric mixer. Suddenly you'll have a bowl of warm and savory Sweet Potato Mash destined for topping our top-notch Shepherd's Pie or ready for taking its gig as side dish to a starring role on your dinner table.