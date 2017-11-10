Sweet Potato-Cranberry Scones with Molasses-Orange Butter Recipe
These cranberry-speckled scones make the perfect food gift to bake for friends and family alike this holiday season. Seasonal flavors come together for a pastry as festive and mouthwatering as a hearty dollop of that Molasses-Orange Butter. These scones look great and travel well when tucked in a bowl wrapped up in a large linen kitchen towel. While you can enjoy these scones sans the sweet, citrus butter, we can't think of a better way to complement the not-too-sweet scone. Not to mention, orange and cranberry work so well together!