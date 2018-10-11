Sweet Potato Cornbread Recipe

Sandwich your favorite barbecue between slices of Sweet Potato Cornbread for a change of pace, or serve along side your favorite meal as you would regular cornbread. The sweet potatoes add a touch of sweetness to this favorite bread of the South.  

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°. Stir together first 3 ingredients in a large bowl; make a well in center of mixture. Whisk together eggs and next 3 ingredients; add to cornmeal mixture, stirring just until moistened. Spoon batter into a lightly greased 9-inch square pan.

    Advertisement

  • Bake at 425° for 35 minutes or until golden brown.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/07/2022