Sweet Potato Cobbler Recipe

Sweet potato casserole is a tried-and-true staple on Southern tables, and you've probably been using the same recipe for decades. If your old-school recipe is getting a little tired, mix it up with our Sweet Potato Cobbler. We know—it sounds a bit strange. Cobblers are sweet, fruit-filled desserts, right? Not always!We've made the case for delicious savory cobblers before, but with our Sweet Potato Cobbler, you don't have to pick a side. Sweet potatoes, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg bring the classic and comforting flavors you love from your favorite holiday casserole to this dish, but buttermilk drop biscuits change the game completely. You can spread the dough over the cobbler like a piecrust or place it over the cobbler in biscuit form. Either way, you're going to love this twist. If you like your sweet potatoes topped with pecans, cornflakes, or marshmallows, this variation has a delicious solution. A crumbly streusel topping adds that extra bit of sweetness and crunch you crave. Perhaps the best part about this recipe is that it's made entirely in your skillet, and you know what that means—the quickest cleanup ever.Whether you're debuting a new recipe at your next holiday gathering or you need a side dish recipe for a dinner party, this savory cobbler has all the answers.