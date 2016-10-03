Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites Recipe
Note from the recipe developer: In my hometown, you'll find a local twist on sausage balls, the ubiquitous Southern nibble. Sweet potato farmers' wives often mix a bit of roasted sweet potato into the dough. I've switched out breakfast sausage for peppery Mexican-style chorizo. Sweet potatoes can be prepared in countless ways, from decadent casseroles to silky pies. This sausage ball appetizer uses sweet potatoes in a way that's as flavorful as it is unique. The creator of this delicious sausage ball recipe, April McGreger knows sweet potatoes. She is, after all, a daughter of, and sister to, a family of sweet potato farmers in Vardaman, Mississippi. And Vardaman, Mississippi is, after all, the Sweet Potato Capital of the World. Although sweet potato sausage balls may not be the first sweet potato recipe that jumps to mind when you're considering cooking the staple fall vegetable, these sweet potato sausage balls just might be one of the best Thanksgiving appetizers ever. According to McGreger, this recipe is classic in her Mississippi hometown-sweet potato farmers' wives often whip up the sausage ball appetizer using dough blended with hearty roasted sweet potatoes. This sausage ball recipe gets a kick from spicy, peppery Mexican-style chorizo sausage. These chorizo sausage appetizers may be small in size, but they will make a big difference on your menu. Extra-sharp cheddar cheese, a dash of cinnamon, and a few scoops of plum jelly give this chorizo sausage ball recipe multiple layers of savory flavor.