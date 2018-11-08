It's the perfect fall side dish.When Thanksgiving is on the horizon, you know it's time to dust off this sweet potato casserole recipe and get ready to celebrate. It's the perfect fall casserole because it's a mixture of the creamiest, dreamiest sweet potatoes festooned with sweetness and crunch from cornflakes, pecans, and marshmallows (of course). The classic casserole topping gets a delicious upgrade from this tasty trio. And we wouldn't dare forget the marshmallows; they're a Thanksgiving classic. This recipe calls for the mini 'mallows, but you also may want to pick up a bag of the jumbo ones for your post-Thanksgiving bonfire s'mores. Just a thought. The recipe is easy, and it's one of the few holiday dishes that is requested by name time after time, year after year. Make it this year to find out why. Just be prepared to add it to your lineup every holiday season—once your family tastes a bite of this side dish, they'll ask for it again and again.