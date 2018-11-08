Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows, Pecans, and Cornflakes

It's the perfect fall side dish.When Thanksgiving is on the horizon, you know it's time to dust off this sweet potato casserole recipe and get ready to celebrate. It's the perfect fall casserole because it's a mixture of the creamiest, dreamiest sweet potatoes festooned with sweetness and crunch from cornflakes, pecans, and marshmallows (of course). The classic casserole topping gets a delicious upgrade from this tasty trio. And we wouldn't dare forget the marshmallows; they're a Thanksgiving classic. This recipe calls for the mini 'mallows, but you also may want to pick up a bag of the jumbo ones for your post-Thanksgiving bonfire s'mores. Just a thought. The recipe is easy, and it's one of the few holiday dishes that is requested by name time after time, year after year. Make it this year to find out why. Just be prepared to add it to your lineup every holiday season—once your family tastes a bite of this side dish, they'll ask for it again and again.  

By Southern Living

total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 servings
Directions

  • Prepare filling: Preheat oven to 400°. Bake sweet potatoes on a baking sheet 1 hour or until tender. Reduce oven temperature to 350°. Let potatoes stand until cool to touch (about 20 minutes); peel and mash with a potato masher.

  • Beat mashed sweet potatoes, 2 Tbsp. softened butter, and next 5 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Spoon mixture into an 11- x 7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray.

  • Prepare topping: Stir together crushed cornflakes cereal and next 3 ingredients. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture in diagonal rows 2 inches apart.

  • Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle miniature marshmallows in alternate rows between cornflake mixture, and bake 10 more minutes.

