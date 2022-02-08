Sweet Potato-Carrot Soup
A vibrant, hearty soup for an easy weeknight dinner.
On a busy weeknight, healthy and hearty soups are our superheroes. With two basic steps—cooking down the root vegetables in broth, then pureeing them with an immersion blender—this Sweet Potato-Carrot Soup really could not be easier to throw together. Made vegetarian by using vegetable broth instead of chicken broth, our sweet potato and carrot soup makes a perfect winter weeknight main or dinner party starter.
Consider this recipe a formula to make a soup out of any veggies you have on hand. This simple two-step recipe is a smart way to use up a small amount of any root vegetable, and it can be made with many delicious flavors—from Sweet Potato-Carrot Soup to Potato-Beet Soup. Mix and match to make your own version, or try one of our super spin-offs, like Potato-Beet Soup (which boasts a beautiful magenta color) or Turnip-Parsnip Soup (an earthy, wholesome mix that pairs well with fresh herbs).
Garnish this Any-Veggie Soup any way you'd like: with roasted pepitas, a swirl of Greek yogurt, fresh herbs, or even crispy chickpeas for added protein. No matter which route you choose, be sure to serve the soup with a nice hunk of crusty bread for dipping.
Potato-Beet Soup
Substitute ground cumin with 1½ Tbsp. finely chopped peeled fresh ginger (from 1 [1½-inch] piece). Substitute sweet potatoes and carrots for 5 cups cubed peeled red beets (from about 7 medium beets) and 3 cups cubed peeled russet potatoes (from about 4 medium potatoes). Substitute roasted pumpkin seed kernels and jalapeño for plain whole-milk Greek yogurt and chopped fresh chives for garnish.
Turnip-Parsnip Soup
Substitute ground cumin for 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme. Substitute sweet potatoes and carrots for 5 cups cubed peeled turnips (from about 5 medium turnips) and 3 cups cubed peeled parsnips (from 6 to 7 medium/large parsnips). Substitute roasted pumpkin seed kernels and jalapeño for crumbled vegetable chips (such as Terra) and chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley for garnish.