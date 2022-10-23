Jump to recipe

Southerners love sweet potatoes any time of year, but they're especially favored in the fall, when they're harvested all over the region. Like their name implies, sweet potatoes are an excellent addition to fall cakes, thanks to their naturally sweet flavor and the moisture and tenderness they can add when incorporated properly.

And while it's hard to beat a classic sweet potato pie or sweet potato casserole, it's high time you tried a rich slice of this Sweet Potato Cake. Slathered with a deliciously thick layer of cream cheese frosting, it's the perfect addition to your spread of Thanksgiving desserts.

What's in Sweet Potato Cake?

In addition to the classic cake components of eggs, flour, butter, and sugar, sweet potato cake calls on the same warm spices and deep Southern sweeteners that are often paired with sweet potatoes: Ginger and nutmeg add cozy, spicy notes, while vanilla lends its signature soft floral flavor.

To deepen the sweetness and accentuate the subtle caramel notes of the sweet potatoes, this recipe calls for a generous 1/4 cup of molasses, which also adds rich, smoky undertones.

What Sweet Potatoes Are Best for This Cake?

Basically any sweet potatoes you can find at the market are great for this cake, but try to stick to orange or red-skinned varieties. Purple or lighter skinned sweet potatoes tend to be drier varieties, and moisture is important in this recipe.

If you're at the farmers' market and aren't sure which variety is best, quiz the farmer. Their wisdom is invaluable when it comes to specialty varieties.

Do You Have To Bake Sweet Potatoes for This Recipe?

While you certainly can bake sweet potatoes for this cake, why go to the trouble? Simply prick them with a fork, place them on a microwave-safe plate, and pop them in the microwave for about 10 minutes, turning them halfway through.

Be sure to use tongs though—those suckers get quite hot!

And although all of this talk about sweet potato deliciousness make have you wanting to rush, take a break and give those sweet potatoes time to cool. You don't want to have to deal with burned fingertips when you have a lot of Thanksgiving cooking to do.

Can You Use Canned Sweet Potato Puree?

If canned sweet potato puree is available at your local grocery store, feel free to use it. Be sure to avoid canned yams, or any product that has added sugar or spices, which will impact the flavor and texture of the cake. When in doubt, opt for real sweet potatoes.

Photography: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

What's the Secret to Creamy Frosting?

Making cream cheese frosting is super simple, but there is one very important step to remember when making it: It's extremely helpful to let the cream cheese and butter soften completely before whipping up the frosting.

If the cream cheese or butter are too cold, the powdered sugar will have a tough time getting incorporated, resulting in a pebbly frosting instead of a smooth one. Sifting the powdered sugar first helps, but the quickest and easiest way to smooth cream cheese frosting is starting with soft butter and cream cheese.

If you're in a huge rush, fight the urge to use the microwave for softening—it's far too easy to go too far and melt the butter and cream cheese into a messy puddle. Instead, beat the butter and cream cheese with a mixer for a few minutes until they heat up slightly and start to soften.

Can You Make this Cake Ahead of Time?

Yes! The cake lakers can be made two days ahead, cooled, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap, and stored at room temperature.

The frosting can also be made two days ahead, but let it come to room temperature for at least an hour before using so that it spreads easily.

The cake can also be assembled a day ahead, covered, and stored in the refrigerator overnight. Give it an hour or so at room temperature before slicing and serving.

How Do You Decorate Sweet Potato Cake?

We opted for a simple skirt of chopped pecans, which are so easy to gently press around the sides of the cake. If you want to get a little fancy, you can arrange some pecan halves around the top of the cake, or even buy some candied pecans, chop them, and sprinkle them over the top for more flavor.