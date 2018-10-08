Rum-Glazed Sweet Potato Cakes Recipe
This sweet potato cake recipe is the ideal fall entertaining dessert. Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving, Christmas, or a fall potluck, this mini sweet potato dessert is made to feed a crowd. This mini Bundt cake recipe features pureed sweet potatoes, raisins, rum, and toasted pecans for a perfect pick-up treat. Instead of standing at the dessert table cutting cake all night, these mini cakes are so easy for guests to serve themselves. And with a yield of three dozen, this little cake recipe will feed even the biggest guest list. Warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg paired with pureed roasted sweet potatoes and rich buttermilk stuff this sweet potato cake recipe full of fall comfort. Rum-soaked raisins go in the cake batter, and the reserved rum is mixed with reduced brown sugar, butter, and whipping cream for a rich glaze that tops each sweet potato cake. Not only will these mini sweet potato cakes taste amazing, they'll offer beautiful presentation and simple serving.
To puree roasted sweet potatoes, peel potatoes as soon as they are slightly cooled. Press pulp through a wire-mesh strainer with the back of a spoon. You'll need to roast about 1 1/2 lb. potatoes for 2 cups puree.