Sweet Potato Brownies
Made with melted chocolate chips, eggs, and sugar for the base, it's almost hard to believe there's an entire sweet potato lurking in these extra gooey brownies. For some of us (more than others), getting our little ones to eat nutritious fruits and vegetables can be a herculean task, so we have to get downright creative. When a sweet potato is roasted and allowed to cool slowly, an enzyme in the potato transforms the starches in the flesh into complex sugars, making the sweet potato softer and sweeter. It's these natural syrupy sugars in the flesh of the sweet potato that compliment the brown sugar and enhance the chocolaty-ness of the brownies—not to mention the added moisture (read: gooeyness) that the sweet potato lends to the chocolate squares. If anything, these brownies will make you believe in having a dessert that's exceptionally tasty while also laced with fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Dense, rich, and a little more nutrient conscious than your average brownie, you might not want to go back to regular brownies ever again.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
To make the mashed sweet potato, wrap sweet potatoes in aluminum foil and roast in a 425°F oven for 1 1/2 hours. Turn off the oven and allow the sweet potatoes to cool in the oven for 2 hours. This allows more of the starches in the sweet potato to transform into complex sugars, making the sweet potato flesh both sweeter and softer. Peel and mash the sweet potatoes.