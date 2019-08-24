THIS IS A VERY GOOD RECIPE!

if you do not like sweet potatoes, do not worry, you will not be able to taste them. no one in my house likes sweet potatoes (except for me, i'm their #1 fan) and in fact, they hate sweet potatoes and some of the people in my house are super picky eaters (gassssssp!!) and i fed this to them and they happily ate it. i did not and i will not tell them that there are sweet potatoes in this brownies recipe because some things are better left unsaid.

these are very fudgey and pretty rich in taste so if you like more airy, i wanna eat 5 brownies at a time type of brownie, these are not for you.