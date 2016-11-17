Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole Recipe

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sweet potatoes are the star in this breakfast casserole recipe. We start the recipe with a quick and easy hack for tenderizing the potatoes—pop them in the microwave! Put the spuds in a microwave-safe bowl with water, cover with plastic wrap, and cook on HIGH until they're tender, probably around 4 minutes. Next, brown the sausage in a skillet. A mixture of eggs, half-and-half, and Italian seasoning will serve as the base of your frittata. You'll stir together all of your ingredients and 1 cup of mozzarella cheese before adding it all to your lightly greased 5-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle the top with the remaining cup of mozzarella cheese before setting your slow cooker to LOW and cooking until the frittata is just about set. You'll need to allow around three and a half hours. Next, you'll remove the lid and continue cooking. This will help the liquid on the top of the frittata to evaporate. Before serving, garnish with chopped fresh parsley. 

By Southern Living

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
12 mins
total:
4 hrs 12 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sweet potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl with water. Cover with plastic wrap, and microwave at HIGH until tender, about 4 minutes. Remove plastic wrap, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Brown sausage in melted butter, stirring often, until sausage is browned and crumbled, 5 to 6 minutes.

  • Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, and Italian seasoning in a medium bowl. Stir together sausage, egg mixture, breadcrumbs, sweet potatoes, onion, and 1 cup of the cheese in a lightly greased 5-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle top with remaining 1 cup cheese.

  • Cover and cook on LOW until almost set, about 3 1/2 hours. Remove lid, and cook on LOW until edges are browned and liquid on top has evaporated, about 20 minutes. Garnish with fresh parsley.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/13/2021