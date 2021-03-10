Meet the newest way to make use of that bag of peas hiding in the back of your freezer. Our Sweet Pea-Parmesan Dip transforms frozen peas into a bright, vibrant dip that can be served as an elegant party appetizer or a simple snack. This dip, spiked with cheese and garlic, is a lovely way to convince the kids to eat their vegetables.

Light and fresh, this dip is super easy to whip together—in fact, it only takes 15 minutes, start to finish. Simply pulse all the ingredients in a food processor, spoon it into a bowl, and bam: You've whipped up a healthy, tasty snack. The cheese and garlic compliment the peas nicely, while the mint and lemon lighten the whole thing up. Frozen peas make this dip super quick, but you could certainly use fresh shelled peas, which are available at farmer's markets and grocery stores in the springtime. (If you use fresh peas, be sure to cook and cool them thoroughly before making the dip.)