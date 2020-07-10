Sweet Pea-Avocado Soup
Chilled soups provide a cooling break from the intense summer heat. Serve this avocado soup as the start of a brunch or luncheon or serve it as the main course, paired with a fresh salad and warm bread. This sweet pea soup requires no cooking or heating up of the oven – your food processor is all you need. Sparkling water brings a little bubbly magic to this refreshing chilled soup – choose your favorite brand of unflavored water. Process chopped avocados, cold sparkling water, baby spinach, sweet peas, fresh lime juice, white wine vinegar, salt and black pepper in a blender. Chill for at least an hour. Make a creamy topping with sour cream, fragrant fresh cilantro, lime zest and salt. Dollop the topping over the bowls of soup and garnish with additional peas and cilantro leaves. Chilled soups and gazpachos are similar. While chilled soups are usually vegetable or fruit based, gazpachos are traditionally made with a pureed mixture of fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers, and other fresh ingredients. Both are delicious ways to use the fresh produce that is spilling out of your gardens and farmers’ markets this season. To make sweet pea-avocado soup even more appealing, serve in well-chilled bowls to help keep the soup cold a bit longer.