One of the most substantial differences in regional barbecue is in the sauce. While every region will argue their way or the highway, there's really no right way to do barbecue sauce in our book. Simply put, we love them all. This version is the perfect combination of sweet and tangy flavors. Mustard, vinegar, and soy sauce provide the tang while sugar provides the sweet. Hot sauce and chili powder add a bit of spice to the combination as well, making it fully rounded out with flavor. Believe us when we say this barbecue sauce is delicious enough to eat on its own, but we're pretty certain you'll want to add it to your favorite barbecue meats. It's even great for dipping, so you can get even more of the sweet and tangy flavor. One of the things we like the most about this barbecue sauce recipe is the simplicity of it. With just a handful of ingredients and a short prep list, it's a breeze to make. Most, if not all, of the ingredients are pantry staples that you most likely have already. To make the sauce, all you'll need is a saucepan and a little bit of time. You'll combine the first eight ingredients and then later on add in the remaining two ingredients. After the sauce is prepared it's good to put to use for your barbecue meal.