Hot dogs hit the spot, especially at summer BBQ's and on afternoons spent at the ballpark. There's something that makes this classic dish taste best as the weather starts to warm and the days start to get longer. Nothing beats the smoky flavor of a hot dog straight off the grill and packed into a toasted bun. While we often reach for the ketchup, mustard, and other traditional toppings, an easy way to introduce some fun into your next backyard BBQ is to play around with different toppings. Take hot dog toppings beyond even traditional sauerkraut and mustard by dressing with sweet-hot pickles, shredded red cabbage and a creamy topping made of mayo, whole grain mustard, and hot chili sauce. This pop of fun flavor will dress up your hot dog significantly, and make it taste like a specialty one from a funky food truck. We love playing around with summer flavors and incorporating them in different ways to make the most of the ingredients on hand. If you're pressed on how to make your backyard bash seem a bit fancier or more thought out, try introducing these toppings to your guests. It will keep prep and cooking time easy and simple as always since hot dogs are a breeze to make, but it will make your guests feel like you really took your time to try and think of a dish that is a little more outside of the box. Try setting up a toppings bar if you want to make this meal have a more DIY feel, so guests can choose just how much of these unique toppings they want to stack on their hot dog. The recipe is bound to be a hit since hot dogs are beloved be even the pickiest of eaters, so you'll most certainly please everyone you're serving.