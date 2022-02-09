Sweet Heat Garden Pickles
Test Kitchen Pro and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom turns seasonal vegetables into a party-worthy tray.
Test Kitchen Professional and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom's recipe for Sweet Heat Pickles channels the spirit of iconic Southern relish trays in a fresh, low-maintenance fashion. That's right: there's no special equipment or fussy canning required to make these homemade pickles.
This recipe uses veggies in all the colors of the rainbow—purple asparagus, baby carrots, green beans, radishes, and jalapeños—which makes it a great way to use up your farmer's market surplus. The resulting pickles strike the perfect balance of tang, heat, and sweet. All the various components come together to make crunchy pickles that will complement any relish tray or Bloody Mary bar.
"Relish trays have graced Southern supper tables for generations," writes Test Kitchen Professional, Hey Y'all host, and self-declared pickle aficionado Ivy Odom. "Ubiquitous but understated, these platters of fresh, pickled, and marinated veggies add a welcome dose of acidity and crunch to our region's creamy casseroles, cooked vegetables, and fried meats."
Garlicky Variation
To make Garlicky Garden Pickles, omit jalapeños, reduce sugar to ½ cup, and add 3 smashed garlic cloves and 1 Tbsp. fresh dill (1 large sprig) to each jar. Pour liquid into jars as directed.