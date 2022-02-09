Sweet Heat Garden Pickles

Test Kitchen Pro and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom turns seasonal vegetables into a party-worthy tray.

By Ivy Odom
Southern Living, March 2022

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
cool:
1 hr
chill:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 25 mins
Yield:
4 (1-pt.) jars
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Test Kitchen Professional and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom's recipe for Sweet Heat Pickles channels the spirit of iconic Southern relish trays in a fresh, low-maintenance fashion. That's right: there's no special equipment or fussy canning required to make these homemade pickles.

This recipe uses veggies in all the colors of the rainbow—purple asparagus, baby carrots, green beans, radishes, and jalapeños—which makes it a great way to use up your farmer's market surplus. The resulting pickles strike the perfect balance of tang, heat, and sweet. All the various components come together to make crunchy pickles that will complement any relish tray or Bloody Mary bar.

"Relish trays have graced Southern supper tables for generations," writes Test Kitchen Professional, Hey Y'all host, and self-declared pickle aficionado Ivy Odom. "Ubiquitous but understated, these platters of fresh, pickled, and marinated veggies add a welcome dose of acidity and crunch to our region's creamy casseroles, cooked vegetables, and fried meats."

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place radishes, asparagus, carrots, and haricots verts in 4 separate pint jars. Evenly divide jalapeño slices, peppercorns, mustard seeds, and crushed red pepper among jars.

    Advertisement

  • Heat white vinegar, 1½ cups water, sugar, and kosher salt in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Cook, stirring often, until sugar is completely dissolved, about 5 minutes. Pour hot liquid evenly into jars. 

  • Cover jars with lids and bands; cool completely to room temperature, about 1 hour. Transfer to refrigerator, and chill at least overnight or up to 2 weeks.

Garlicky Variation

To make Garlicky Garden Pickles, omit jalapeños, reduce sugar to ½ cup, and add 3 smashed garlic cloves and 1 Tbsp. fresh dill (1 large sprig) to each jar. Pour liquid into jars as directed.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/09/2022