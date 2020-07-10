Sweet Corn-Bell Pepper Soup

This chilled sweet corn soup is not only a refreshing way to beat the summer heat, it is also a great way to use up your summer produce. Packed with nutritious and delicious fresh corn, colorful bell peppers and juicy onion, this soup is ideal when you are looking for something a little lighter to serve for brunch, lunch, or even a light summer supper. You may be thinking that soup should be reserved for cold winter days, when a bowl of something hearty and hot warms you up. But a chilled soup can be just as comforting. They are usually vegetable or fruit based, healthy, and full of flavor. Better yet, there is no cooking involved when you make this Sweet Corn-Bell Pepper Soup – just a little bit of blending and whole lot of chillin’.

By Robby Melvin
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut kernels from corn cobs to measure 2 3/4 cups; reserve 1/4 cup of the kernels in a small bowl for serving, and place remaining 2 1/2 cups kernels in a large bowl. Using large holes of a box grater, scrape liquid and remaining pulp from cobs into a small bowl. Discard cobs.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add bell peppers and onion; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in garlic, salt, black pepper, and the 2 1/2 cups corn kernels; cook, stirring occasionally, until corn is tender-crisp, about 4 minutes. Add corn liquid-pulp mixture and water; let come to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, undisturbed, until vegetables are tender, about 4 minutes.

  • Transfer corn mixture to a blender; add oil. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, about 2 minutes.

  • Pour corn mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl, pressing with the back of a spoon to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard solids. Stir vinegar into strained corn mixture. Cover and chill at least 4 hours or up to 8 hours. 

  • To serve, ladle soup evenly into 4 bowls. Drizzle evenly with additional oil; sprinkle with reserved 1/4 cup corn kernels, and garnish with additional chopped bell pepper.

© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/08/2020