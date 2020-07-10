Sweet Corn-Bell Pepper Soup
This chilled sweet corn soup is not only a refreshing way to beat the summer heat, it is also a great way to use up your summer produce. Packed with nutritious and delicious fresh corn, colorful bell peppers and juicy onion, this soup is ideal when you are looking for something a little lighter to serve for brunch, lunch, or even a light summer supper. You may be thinking that soup should be reserved for cold winter days, when a bowl of something hearty and hot warms you up. But a chilled soup can be just as comforting. They are usually vegetable or fruit based, healthy, and full of flavor. Better yet, there is no cooking involved when you make this Sweet Corn-Bell Pepper Soup – just a little bit of blending and whole lot of chillin’.