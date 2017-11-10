Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon Recipe

If you have never baked bacon in the oven, then you are in for a treat. You get all the taste without the mess. Cover a sheet pan with aluminum foil, and place a lightly greased rack, such as a cooling rack, into the pan. The bacon strips are then placed onto the rack and baked. This way, all the bacon grease drips off the rack and onto the foil. After the bacon has cooked and the grease has cooled a bit, you can carefully remove the foil off the pan and toss it in the trash – or pour some of the bacon grease into a jar for future use. Either way, you avoid the spills and hot splatters that often occur when you fry bacon on the stovetop. An added bonus to baking bacon in the oven? You can bake more strips on one pan than you can put in the skillet on the stovetop. Season the bacon a day ahead so it can absorb the rub. This recipe is ideal when you're making breakfast or brunch for a crowd, and we don't have to tell you about the endless ways you can use bacon outside of breakfast and brunch.