Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup
Soup in 30 minutes? Yes, please!
Soup doesn't have to stew all day to develop some serious flavor. Example A: This Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup. Unlike a traditional corn chowder, which can be loaded with heavy cream and all sorts of dairy, this version stays lean with the help of whole-milk Greek yogurt. The yogurt adds body and tang to this flavorful corn soup, which comes together in just 30 minutes. A spoonful of summer, the taste of this fresh corn soup is as rich as its golden shade. Whether you're looking for a flavorful and lightened lunch, or a delicious starter to a family dinner, this Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup is sure to satisfy everyone. To make it meatless, skip the bacon, and use olive oil in place of the drippings.
Ingredients
Directions
How to Milk a Cob
1. Hold a shucked ear of corn upright on a rimmed baking sheet. Using a chef’s knife, shave the kernels from the cob.
2. Using the back of the knife or a metal spoon, scrape all sides of the cob from top to bottom to remove the remaining bits of kernels and extract the milk.
3. Continue until the cob is scraped clean and looks like an empty honeycomb. Repeat with remaining ears of corn.