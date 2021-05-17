Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup

Rating: Unrated

Soup in 30 minutes? Yes, please!

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Soup doesn't have to stew all day to develop some serious flavor. Example A: This Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup. Unlike a traditional corn chowder, which can be loaded with heavy cream and all sorts of dairy, this version stays lean with the help of whole-milk Greek yogurt. The yogurt adds body and tang to this flavorful corn soup, which comes together in just 30 minutes. A spoonful of summer, the taste of this fresh corn soup is as rich as its golden shade. Whether you're looking for a flavorful and lightened lunch, or a delicious starter to a family dinner, this Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup is sure to satisfy everyone. To make it meatless, skip the bacon, and use olive oil in place of the drippings.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut corn kernels off cobs onto a rimmed baking sheet. Using the back of a knife, scrape the corn milk and remaining pulp from cobs onto baking sheet. (You should have about 5 cups.) Reserve 3 cobs; discard remaining 5.

    Advertisement

  • Cook bacon in a large Dutch oven over medium, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels. Reserve 1 tablespoon drippings in Dutch oven, discarding remaining drippings.

  • Add oil to drippings; heat over medium. Add onion and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and potato. Cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are just starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add vegetable broth, 4 cups corn kernels, and the reserved corn cobs to Dutch oven. Increase heat to medium-high; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 12 minutes. Remove from heat; discard cobs.

  • Pour soup into a blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, 30 to 45 seconds. Return mixture to Dutch oven, and stir in milk, cider vinegar, hot sauce, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt.

  • Divide soup among 4 bowls; top each with Greek yogurt, basil, chives, bacon, remaining 1 cup corn kernels, and pepper. Serve with additional hot sauce, if desired.

How to Milk a Cob

1. Hold a shucked ear of corn upright on a rimmed baking sheet. Using a chef’s knife, shave the kernels from the cob.

2. Using the back of the knife or a metal spoon, scrape all sides of the cob from top to bottom to remove the remaining bits of kernels and extract the milk.

3. Continue until the cob is scraped clean and looks like an empty honeycomb. Repeat with remaining ears of corn.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/19/2021