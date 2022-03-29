Sweet and Savory Matzo Brei

Your Passover meal isn't complete without it.

By Liv Dansky

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

total:
25 mins
active:
25 mins
Servings:
2
This dish made with matzo and eggs makes a delicious meal any time of year, but it is traditionally eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover when observers forgo leavened bread. Matzo brei can be savory or sweet, and this one is a bit of both, featuring lightly caramelized onions and sweet apples cooked in plenty of butter. Because matzo has the texture of crisp crackers, it benefits from a quick soak in the beaten egg mixture while the onions and apples cook, similar to soaking bread in egg batter when making French toast. You can find matzo in the international aisle at your local grocery store.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Break up matzo sheets into bite-sized pieces; add to egg mixture, stirring gently until matzo is fully coated. Let stand while preparing onion and apple.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened and beginning to brown, about 20 minutes. During the last 10 minutes of cooking, sprinkle with sugar, and stir in apple slices.

  • Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter to pan with onion and apple; cook until butter is melted. Add egg and matzo mixture; cook, stirring often, until eggs are fluffy and set and matzo has browned slightly, about 2 minutes. Divide evenly among 2 plates, and top with chives. Serve immediately.  

