Sweet and Savory Matzo Brei
Your Passover meal isn't complete without it.
Gallery
Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Recipe Summary
This dish made with matzo and eggs makes a delicious meal any time of year, but it is traditionally eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover when observers forgo leavened bread. Matzo brei can be savory or sweet, and this one is a bit of both, featuring lightly caramelized onions and sweet apples cooked in plenty of butter. Because matzo has the texture of crisp crackers, it benefits from a quick soak in the beaten egg mixture while the onions and apples cook, similar to soaking bread in egg batter when making French toast. You can find matzo in the international aisle at your local grocery store.