In her Biscuits & Jam episode, Kardea Brown told Southern Living Editor in Chief Sid Evans she served Swamp Water in her traveling supper club.

"The swamp water was something that was always served with each meal," Brown said. "And it's basically homemade lemonade, homemade tea, and ginger beer, so it has a snap to it, but it's one of those things that, it doesn't look the best."

The murky brown drink may not have the visual appeal of a pink cocktail or even a glistening Old-Fashioned, but Brown assured Evans it is truly a delicious drink. "It looks swampish, so we named it Swamp Water because guests at the supper club were drinking it like it was just plain water. Like, chugging it back."

While this recipe makes a non-alcoholic version, Brown said she would add bourbon to the Swamp Water if she were serving it at a party.