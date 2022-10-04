Food and Recipes Recipes Swamp Water Kardea Brown shares her recipe for a crisp, refreshing beverage. By Kardea Brown Kardea Brown Kardea Brown is a Southern cook born in Charleston, South Carolina. Kardea Brown created the pop-up New Gullah Supper Club, where the menu pays homage to the dishes her grandmother and mother passed down to her. She is host of Food Network's Delicious Miss Brownn and has appeared on Beat Bobby Flay, Chopped Junior, and more. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox Active Time: 3 mins Total Time: 3 mins Yield: Serves 2 or 3 Jump to recipe In her Biscuits & Jam episode, Kardea Brown told Southern Living Editor in Chief Sid Evans she served Swamp Water in her traveling supper club. "The swamp water was something that was always served with each meal," Brown said. "And it's basically homemade lemonade, homemade tea, and ginger beer, so it has a snap to it, but it's one of those things that, it doesn't look the best." The murky brown drink may not have the visual appeal of a pink cocktail or even a glistening Old-Fashioned, but Brown assured Evans it is truly a delicious drink. "It looks swampish, so we named it Swamp Water because guests at the supper club were drinking it like it was just plain water. Like, chugging it back." While this recipe makes a non-alcoholic version, Brown said she would add bourbon to the Swamp Water if she were serving it at a party. Ingredients ½ cup lemonade ¾ cup iced tea ½ cup ginger beer (not ginger ale) Lemon slices, for garnish Directions Mix the lemonade, iced tea, and ginger beer in a small pitcher or 32-ounce mason jar. Pour over ice into 2 or 3 glasses. Garnish with lemon slices. Tips Excerpted from THE WAY HOME by Kardea Brown and reprinted with permission from Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2022. Print