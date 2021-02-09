Start your morning off with a glass of sunshine. If you've never tasted a ripe, juicy mango, be sure to try one this spring. The fragrant tropical fruit starting to come into season in March, and many supermarkets carry several types worth seeking out. Look for varieties like Honey (also called Ataulfo), which has a creamy, smooth texture; the citrusy, green-skinned Keitt; or the aromatic Haden. When they're in their prime, mangoes can upstage any dessert, but they're still full of fiber and vitamins A and C.

One of the best ways to enjoy this tropical fruit is blended up in a mango smoothie. Simple and bright, this Sunshine Smoothie is a quick and easy on-the-go breakfast. The honey and salt amp up the natural sweetness of the fresh mango, and the orange juice adds a sharpness that keeps you coming back for more. Plus, the orange juice combined with the ripe mango result in a smoothie with a lovely yellow hue. Use this recipe as your base, but experiment with adding other fruits to try out different flavors—pineapple or strawberries would be delicious added here as well. Be sure to taste the fruit before you blend it all up to ensure that it's ripe and flavorful. If you're after a creamier texture, blend in some yogurt.