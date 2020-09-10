Sunflower Cupcakes
Pipe a little sunshine onto your dessert spread. These buttercream bouquets are sure the be the bright spot at any party. While our Sunflower Cupcakes might look complicated, these cupcakes as a simple to make as they are adorable. They start with a box of cake mix, after all. The real fun begins with your piping bag in hand. Once you’ve cut your tips, start in the middle, using chocolate icing to create your center. Switching to yellow, add petals by pipping your frosting at a 30-degree angle while pulling away from the cupcake mound. Start on the edge, working around the cake until you complete your circle. Then create your second row overlapping your chocolate center. Finally, add little leaves for a finishing touch. One thing is for certain–these cute cupcakes don’t skimp on the frosting.